Transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers

  • The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBT community in a country where they normally face ostracism
  • The founder of the school said she wanted to offer transgender people a place to worship, learn about Islam and repent for past actions

Reuters

Updated: 8:21pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Rani Khan, a transgender woman who teaches the Koran at Pakistan’s first transgender-only madrasa, helps a student during a lesson on tailoring. Photo: Reuters
