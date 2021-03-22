Rani Khan, a transgender woman who teaches the Koran at Pakistan’s first transgender-only madrasa, helps a student during a lesson on tailoring. Photo: Reuters
Transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers
- The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBT community in a country where they normally face ostracism
- The founder of the school said she wanted to offer transgender people a place to worship, learn about Islam and repent for past actions
