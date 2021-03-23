Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh on Monday. Photo: Reuters Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Five feared dead, thousands flee massive fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

  • More than 900 shanties – home to about 7,400 refugees – have been gutted, preliminary assessment shows
  • The blaze appears to have started at one of the refugee camps at Cox’s Bazar before spreading to three others

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:34am, 23 Mar, 2021

