Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Five feared dead, thousands flee massive fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
- More than 900 shanties – home to about 7,400 refugees – have been gutted, preliminary assessment shows
- The blaze appears to have started at one of the refugee camps at Cox’s Bazar before spreading to three others
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh on Monday. Photo: Reuters