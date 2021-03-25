Gautam Adani has emerged as India’s infrastructure king. Photo: AFP Gautam Adani has emerged as India’s infrastructure king. Photo: AFP
India’s next Ambani? Coal king Gautam Adani pivots in line with Modi’s sustainable goals

  • India’s second-richest person, who built an empire centred around coal, is betting big on green projects as PM Modi pursues sustainable development goals
  • Adani now controls seven airports, and he’s also seeking to boost his renewable energy capacity almost eightfold by 2025

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:38pm, 25 Mar, 2021

