Workers at a garment factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
As Bangladesh turns 50, repression grows amid economic boom
- The country’s economy has grown more than 7 per cent annually over the last decade, and per capita GDP has more than quadrupled since 2000
- But critics say democracy is being eroded as PM Sheikh Hasina enacts increasingly repressive rules where a cartoon or Facebook post could land one in jail
Topic | Bangladesh
Workers at a garment factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh. Photo: AFP