Bangladesh
Asia /  South Asia

As Bangladesh turns 50, repression grows amid economic boom

  • The country’s economy has grown more than 7 per cent annually over the last decade, and per capita GDP has more than quadrupled since 2000
  • But critics say democracy is being eroded as PM Sheikh Hasina enacts increasingly repressive rules where a cartoon or Facebook post could land one in jail

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:24am, 26 Mar, 2021

Workers at a garment factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
