An Indian truck driver takes a bath using a water tanker. Photo: AFP
Deadly heatwaves will become more common in South Asia due to climate change, new research shows
- Health experts and scientists say that at a wet bulb temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, labour becomes unsafe and at 35 degrees the body can no longer cool itself
- If warming hits 2 degrees, the number of South Asians exposed to unsafe temperatures could rise twofold, and nearly three times as many people could face lethal heat
Topic | Climate change
