Coronavirus: India suspends AstraZeneca vaccine exports as cases surge; Australia wary of PNG outbreak

  • India has so far exported more than 60.5 million, and many countries are relying on the Covax programme to immunise their citizens
  • ‘Everything else has taken a backseat [to India’s needs],’ Indian foreign ministry source said. ‘No exports, nothing until the time the India situation stabilises’

Reuters
Updated: 3:32pm, 26 Mar, 2021

A Indian health worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Bhopal. Photo: Xinhua
