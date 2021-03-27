Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) being traditionally welcomed during his visit at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) being traditionally welcomed during his visit at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh braces for violence after deadly anti-Modi protests

  • Protesters accuse Modi and his Hindu-nationalist government of stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence
  • Bangladesh has marked 50 years of independence with rights groups calling for an end to growing authoritarianism extrajudicial killings

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:09pm, 27 Mar, 2021

