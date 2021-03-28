Islamist activists burn tyres to block traffic on a motorway in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Violence spreads across Bangladesh in wake of Modi’s visit, Hindu temples attacked
- At least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups
- Islamist groups accuse Indian PM Modi of discriminating against minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India
Topic | Bangladesh
