Islamist activists burn tyres to block traffic on a motorway in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sunday. Photo: AP Islamist activists burn tyres to block traffic on a motorway in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Islamist activists burn tyres to block traffic on a motorway in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Bangladesh
Asia /  South Asia

Violence spreads across Bangladesh in wake of Modi’s visit, Hindu temples attacked

  • At least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups
  • Islamist groups accuse Indian PM Modi of discriminating against minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India

Topic |   Bangladesh
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:55pm, 28 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Islamist activists burn tyres to block traffic on a motorway in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sunday. Photo: AP Islamist activists burn tyres to block traffic on a motorway in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Islamist activists burn tyres to block traffic on a motorway in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE