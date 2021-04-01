Indian paramilitary soldiers on duty in Kashmir. Photo: EPA
Pakistan reverses decision to allow imports of Indian sugar, cotton and wheat
- Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said the government made the decision to allow imports ‘in the interest of the people’
- But on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the decision had been ‘deferred’ until New Delhi restores Indian-administered Kashmir’s special status
Topic | India
