Indian paramilitary soldiers on duty in Kashmir. Photo: EPA Indian paramilitary soldiers on duty in Kashmir. Photo: EPA
Pakistan reverses decision to allow imports of Indian sugar, cotton and wheat

  • Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said the government made the decision to allow imports ‘in the interest of the people’
  • But on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the decision had been ‘deferred’ until New Delhi restores Indian-administered Kashmir’s special status

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:15pm, 1 Apr, 2021

