A woman receives the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP A woman receives the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
A woman receives the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: India braces for lockdown as cases soar; Australia to continue AstraZeneca jab despite blood clot case

  • India’s Maharashtra state accounted for more than half of the 89,129 new infections reported in the last 24 hours
  • A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 4:13pm, 3 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman receives the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP A woman receives the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
A woman receives the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE