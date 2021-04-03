A woman receives the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: India braces for lockdown as cases soar; Australia to continue AstraZeneca jab despite blood clot case
- India’s Maharashtra state accounted for more than half of the 89,129 new infections reported in the last 24 hours
- A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine
