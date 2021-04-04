Members of Indian security forces carry the coffin of one of their colleagues who died during a gun battle with Maoist rebels. Photo: AFP
Indian Maoist rebels kill at least 22 security force members in gun battle
- The security personnel were attacked during an anti-insurgency operation in tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state
- The Maoists, also known as Naxals, have waged an armed insurgency against the Indian government for decades
Topic | India
