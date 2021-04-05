Migrants board a passenger ferry at the Sadarghat Ferry Terminal as they leave Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Search for survivors after man and woman die in Bangladesh ferry crash
- ‘So far we have found the body of a man and a woman,’ said Narayanganj’s fire brigade chief, Abdullah al Arefin, said.
- Local police chief Dipak Saha said rescue efforts were being hampered by a powerful storm that hit after the accident
