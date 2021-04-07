The world’s largest vaccine maker will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said. Photo: AP
Serum Institute of India could resume vaccine exports by June if local coronavirus cases subside
- A surge in Covid-19 cases in India caused the world’s largest vaccine maker to delay shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine to cater to domestic demand
- This was a major setback for the UN-backed Covax Facility, but the institute said it had to ‘prioritise India temporarily for two months’ and hopes to then restart exports
