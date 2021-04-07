The Maldives has become a top destination for Indian tourists who want to escape the country’s escalating coronavirus crisis. Photo: DPA The Maldives has become a top destination for Indian tourists who want to escape the country’s escalating coronavirus crisis. Photo: DPA
The Maldives has become a top destination for Indian tourists who want to escape the country’s escalating coronavirus crisis. Photo: DPA
Asia /  South Asia

Indians flock to the Maldives to escape coronavirus pandemic, lured by good deals and easy entry requirements

  • Arrivals from India jumped 50 per cent this year, with the island nation exempting tourists from quarantine if they produce a negative Covid-19 test
  • Airlines have started direct flights, Bollywood stars are doing promotions, and the only other viable travel option, Dubai, is considered too hot in the summer

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Maldives has become a top destination for Indian tourists who want to escape the country’s escalating coronavirus crisis. Photo: DPA The Maldives has become a top destination for Indian tourists who want to escape the country’s escalating coronavirus crisis. Photo: DPA
The Maldives has become a top destination for Indian tourists who want to escape the country’s escalating coronavirus crisis. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE