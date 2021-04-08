Mrs World Caroline Jurie removes the crown of Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika de Silva during a beauty pageant for married women in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Mrs World faces police probe after crown tussle with Mrs Sri Lanka
- Beauty pageant winner Pushpika de Silva says she was injured when world title holder Caroline Jurie pulled off her crown during dispute over her marital status
- Only married women are eligible for the Mrs Sri Lanka and Mrs World contests; de Silva says she is separated, not divorced
