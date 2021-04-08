Mrs World Caroline Jurie removes the crown of Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika de Silva during a beauty pageant for married women in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: AFP Mrs World Caroline Jurie removes the crown of Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika de Silva during a beauty pageant for married women in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Mrs World faces police probe after crown tussle with Mrs Sri Lanka

  • Beauty pageant winner Pushpika de Silva says she was injured when world title holder Caroline Jurie pulled off her crown during dispute over her marital status
  • Only married women are eligible for the Mrs Sri Lanka and Mrs World contests; de Silva says she is separated, not divorced

DPA
DPA

Updated: 5:29am, 8 Apr, 2021

