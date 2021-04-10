Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie forcibly removes Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silvas crown during the pageant in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie forcibly removes Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silvas crown during the pageant in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie forcibly removes Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silvas crown during the pageant in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Mrs World gives up crown after onstage melee with Mrs Sri Lanka

  • Caroline Jurie was earlier arrested after pulling the crown off local beauty queen Pushpika De Silva’s head
  • In a video statement, Jurie says she stands against ‘injustice’ and calls the pageant ‘tainted’ after a dispute over the winner’s marital status

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:09am, 10 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie forcibly removes Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silvas crown during the pageant in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie forcibly removes Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silvas crown during the pageant in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie forcibly removes Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silvas crown during the pageant in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE