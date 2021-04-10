Reigning Mrs World Caroline Jurie forcibly removes Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silvas crown during the pageant in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Mrs World gives up crown after onstage melee with Mrs Sri Lanka
- Caroline Jurie was earlier arrested after pulling the crown off local beauty queen Pushpika De Silva’s head
- In a video statement, Jurie says she stands against ‘injustice’ and calls the pageant ‘tainted’ after a dispute over the winner’s marital status
Topic | Sri Lanka
