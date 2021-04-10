Warships from the US, Indian, Japanese and Australian navies carry out a joint exercise in the Northern Arabian Sea in 2020. File photo: AP
India protests US Navy ship’s transit through its waters without consent
- The US Seventh Fleet said the USS John Paul Jones had asserted ‘navigational rights and freedoms’ in the Lakshadweep islands inside India’s EEZ
- But the Indian foreign ministry said that UN rules did not allow such passage without consent
Topic | India
