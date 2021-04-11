A martial arts student of the Hazara community practises Shaolin Kung Fu on the outskirts of Quetta. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s marginalised Hazara women turn to Chinese martial arts for self-defence
- Hazaras, who are mainly Shia Muslims, have faced decades of sectarian violence in the southwestern city of Quetta
- Women in the community also contend with routine harassment from men, with groping commonplace in crowded markets or on public transport
Topic | Pakistan
A martial arts student of the Hazara community practises Shaolin Kung Fu on the outskirts of Quetta. Photo: AFP