Pakistan’s marginalised Hazara women turn to Chinese martial arts for self-defence

  • Hazaras, who are mainly Shia Muslims, have faced decades of sectarian violence in the southwestern city of Quetta
  • Women in the community also contend with routine harassment from men, with groping commonplace in crowded markets or on public transport

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:51pm, 11 Apr, 2021

A martial arts student of the Hazara community practises Shaolin Kung Fu on the outskirts of Quetta. Photo: AFP
