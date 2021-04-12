Egyptians gather around mangled train carriages at the scene of a train accident that killed at least 18 people on March 26. Photo: AP
Prosecutors in Egypt find gross negligence by railway employees was behind fatal train crash
- At least 18 people died and 200 others, including children, were injured in the March 26 train crash
- Prosecutors also allege that a control tower guard had smoked hashish and an assistant to a train driver had used hashish and the opioid pain killer Tramadol
Topic | Egypt
Egyptians gather around mangled train carriages at the scene of a train accident that killed at least 18 people on March 26. Photo: AP