A shop in Bangalore, India, displays a sign it accepts the PayTM online method. Photo: Bloomberg
India sees six new tech unicorns in four days, including start-ups Meesho and Groww
- India had a total of seven new unicorns in the whole of last year, and six the year before, figures show
- Global investors are keeping an eye on Indian start-ups as the nation sees rapid smartphone uptake, the rise of cheap internet services and a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs
Topic | India
A shop in Bangalore, India, displays a sign it accepts the PayTM online method. Photo: Bloomberg