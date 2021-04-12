A shop in Bangalore, India, displays a sign it accepts the PayTM online method. Photo: Bloomberg A shop in Bangalore, India, displays a sign it accepts the PayTM online method. Photo: Bloomberg
India
India sees six new tech unicorns in four days, including start-ups Meesho and Groww

  • India had a total of seven new unicorns in the whole of last year, and six the year before, figures show
  • Global investors are keeping an eye on Indian start-ups as the nation sees rapid smartphone uptake, the rise of cheap internet services and a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:55am, 12 Apr, 2021

