Police use tear gas to disperse supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan police use tear gas and water cannon on thousands of anti-France protesters

  • Saad Rizvi, leader of Islamist anti-blasphemy party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was detained in Lahore on Monday, party officials said
  • Rizvi had been trying to organise a march on the capital Lahore next week to demand the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:57am, 13 Apr, 2021

