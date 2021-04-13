Police use tear gas to disperse supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan police use tear gas and water cannon on thousands of anti-France protesters
- Saad Rizvi, leader of Islamist anti-blasphemy party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was detained in Lahore on Monday, party officials said
- Rizvi had been trying to organise a march on the capital Lahore next week to demand the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan
