Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Photo: Reuters Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Photo: Reuters
How Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani plans to revive British toy store chain Hamley’s

  • Ambani bought Hamleys in 2019 to strengthen his retail footprint as part of the ongoing transformation of his oil and chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries
  • Hamleys, a British retail icon that hasn’t made a profit for a number of years, plans to quadruple its outlets in India to more than 500 in three years despite the pandemic

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:59pm, 13 Apr, 2021

