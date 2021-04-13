Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Photo: Reuters
How Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani plans to revive British toy store chain Hamley’s
- Ambani bought Hamleys in 2019 to strengthen his retail footprint as part of the ongoing transformation of his oil and chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries
- Hamleys, a British retail icon that hasn’t made a profit for a number of years, plans to quadruple its outlets in India to more than 500 in three years despite the pandemic
Topic | India
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Photo: Reuters