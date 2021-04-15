Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard in Shopian in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
Indian and Pakistani intelligence officers held secret talks in Dubai to break Kashmir stand-off
- In 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew Indian-ruled Kashmir’s autonomy in order to tighten control over the territory, provoking outrage in Pakistan
- India has also been locked in a border stand-off with China since last year and does not want the military stretched on the Pakistan front
Topic | India
