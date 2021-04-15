Police officers guard a road blocked with shipping containers, near the French consulate in Karachi, as France advised its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country. Photo: AP Police officers guard a road blocked with shipping containers, near the French consulate in Karachi, as France advised its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country. Photo: AP
Police officers guard a road blocked with shipping containers, near the French consulate in Karachi, as France advised its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country. Photo: AP
France advises citizens to leave Pakistan as protests over cartoons continue

  • Anti-French sentiment has been simmering since Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Charlie Hebdo’s right to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed
  • The embassy said there were ‘serious threats’ to French interests in Pakistan

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:52pm, 15 Apr, 2021

