Supporters of Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Photo: EPA
French nationals in Pakistan defy their embassy’s call to leave after Islamist riots
- The embassy announcement came after protests orchestrated by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The group’s leader previously demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador
- There have been several anti-France rallies since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of Charlie Hebdo magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad
Topic | Pakistan
Supporters of Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Photo: EPA