Supporters of Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Photo: EPA Supporters of Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Photo: EPA
French nationals in Pakistan defy their embassy’s call to leave after Islamist riots

  • The embassy announcement came after protests orchestrated by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The group’s leader previously demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador
  • There have been several anti-France rallies since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of Charlie Hebdo magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:01pm, 17 Apr, 2021

