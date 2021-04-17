At least five people were shot dead as police opened fire at workers demanding a pay rise at a China-backed power plant in Bangladesh. File photo: EPA-EFE
Bangladesh police shoot dead five workers protesting at China-backed power plant
- The employees were protesting over unpaid wages and working hours at the SS Power One plant in Banshkhali
- Police said about 2,000 protesters threw rocks and bricks at the force, who responded with gunfire
