Police escort Mamunul Haque, a joint secretary of hardline Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, following his arrest in Dhaka on April 18. Photo: AFP Police escort Mamunul Haque, a joint secretary of hardline Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, following his arrest in Dhaka on April 18. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh
Bangladesh arrests Islamist leader after violent protests over Indian PM Narendra Modi’s visit

  • Mamunul Haque of the group Hefazat-e-Islam faces charges of instigating violence, with hundreds of hardline Islamists also arrested over the last week
  • The group criticised PM Sheikh Hasina for inviting Modi to join a March 26 celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence

Associated Press
Updated: 8:21pm, 18 Apr, 2021

