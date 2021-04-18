Police escort Mamunul Haque, a joint secretary of hardline Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, following his arrest in Dhaka on April 18. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh arrests Islamist leader after violent protests over Indian PM Narendra Modi’s visit
- Mamunul Haque of the group Hefazat-e-Islam faces charges of instigating violence, with hundreds of hardline Islamists also arrested over the last week
- The group criticised PM Sheikh Hasina for inviting Modi to join a March 26 celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence
