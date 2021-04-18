Supporters of the banned Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) block a road during a protest in Lahore on April 18. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan Islamists take police hostage as anti-France protests continue
- Police say a senior officer and two paramilitary were among the six being held hostage by the Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group in Lahore
- The banned hardline Islamist group has been calling for the expulsion of the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad
