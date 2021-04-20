Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had hoped a fight over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed would result in an easy win. Photo: AFP Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had hoped a fight over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed would result in an easy win. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had hoped a fight over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed would result in an easy win. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan battles fallout from France blasphemy row

  • Khan is scrambling to keep order, months after launching a war of words with the French president over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed
  • Few issues resonate in Islamic Pakistan quite like blasphemy, where the publication of the cartoons in Europe has long stoked outrage

Topic |   Islamic militancy
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Islamabad

Updated: 4:23pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had hoped a fight over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed would result in an easy win. Photo: AFP Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had hoped a fight over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed would result in an easy win. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had hoped a fight over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed would result in an easy win. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE