Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had hoped a fight over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed would result in an easy win. Photo: AFP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan battles fallout from France blasphemy row
- Khan is scrambling to keep order, months after launching a war of words with the French president over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed
- Few issues resonate in Islamic Pakistan quite like blasphemy, where the publication of the cartoons in Europe has long stoked outrage
Topic | Islamic militancy
