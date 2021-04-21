A still from CCTV footage showing railway worker Mayur Shelke’s dramatic rescue of a 6-year-old boy who fell onto the tracks at Vangani station in India. Photo: Twitter
Dramatic footage shows Indian railway worker’s last-gasp rescue of 6-year-old boy who fell on tracks
- Mayur Shelke has been hailed as a ‘superhero’ for saving the young boy from the path of an oncoming express train at Vangani station, east of Mumbai
- The 30-year-old told a local newspaper there was ‘no time to think’, as he instinctively reacted to the screams of the boy’s partially sighted mother
Topic | India
A still from CCTV footage showing railway worker Mayur Shelke’s dramatic rescue of a 6-year-old boy who fell onto the tracks at Vangani station in India. Photo: Twitter