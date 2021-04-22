A police officer reacts after an explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Car bomb kills 4 at Pakistan hotel hosting China’s ambassador
- Chinese diplomat Nong Rong was at a function during the attack, which has been claimed by the Pakistani Taliban
- 11 others were wounded during the blast at the luxury Serena Hotel, with some of them in critical condition
