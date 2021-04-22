Medical workers attend to a suspected Covid-19 patient at a health centre in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: India sees world’s highest one-day surge in cases with 314,835 new infections
- The nation at the heart of the world’s second-largest outbreak has recorded almost 16 million Covid-19 cases and 184,657 deaths so far
- Concerns are growing that a new virus variant with a double mutation is driving the fierce new wave that is overwhelming the country’s long-underfunded health system
