A Covid-19 patient wearing oxygen mask waits inside an auto rickshaw to be admitted in a hospital in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AP
Fire in Covid-19 hospital kills 13 as India’s world record surge in cases continues
- The blaze at the Vijay Vallabh hospital near Mumbai was the latest accident to hit a facility in India crowded with coronavirus patients
- The South Asian nation recorded the world’s highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases for the second day on Friday
