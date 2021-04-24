Rishad Bathiudeen, current leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress Party, speaks at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization while Sri Lanka’s Minister of Industry and Commerce. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Rishad Bathiudeen, current leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress Party, speaks at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization while Sri Lanka’s Minister of Industry and Commerce. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Sri Lanka arrests Muslim political leader over 2019 Easter attacks that killed 279

  • Detectives took Rishad Bathiudeen, leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Party, and his brother into custody following a pre-dawn raid
  • No one has yet been charged for the multiple suicide attacks on hotels and churches by local Islamist extremists in April 2019

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:23pm, 24 Apr, 2021

