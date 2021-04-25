A coronavirus patient receives oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, in New Delhi, India on Saturday. Photo: AP A coronavirus patient receives oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, in New Delhi, India on Saturday. Photo: AP
A coronavirus patient receives oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, in New Delhi, India on Saturday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: India’s patients suffocate amid oxygen shortage in world’s worst virus surge

  • For the third day in a row, India set a global daily record of new infections. The 346,786 confirmed cases over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16 million
  • The government ramped up its efforts to get medical oxygen to hospitals using special Oxygen Express trains, air force planes and trucks to transport tankers

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:51am, 25 Apr, 2021

