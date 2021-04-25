A worker refills medical oxygen cylinders at a charging station on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US to send help to India; Tokyo sees third virus emergency
- India has become the new pandemic hotspot, with over 16 million cases recorded, hospitals overwhelmed and acute shortages of oxygen reported nationwide
- Elsewhere, there’s a new state of emergency in the Tokyo and Osaka regions, while 50,000 people turned out for a concert in virus-free New Zealand
