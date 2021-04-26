A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu, India on Sunday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: France to provide ‘significant’ oxygen support to hard-hit India
- India recorded 2,767 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday – the highest since the start of the pandemic
- In the capital New Delhi, there have been reports of overwhelmed hospitals, as well as severe oxygen and medicine shortages
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu, India on Sunday. Photo: AP