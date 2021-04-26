A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu, India on Sunday. Photo: AP A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu, India on Sunday. Photo: AP
A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu, India on Sunday. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: France to provide ‘significant’ oxygen support to hard-hit India

  • India recorded 2,767 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday – the highest since the start of the pandemic
  • In the capital New Delhi, there have been reports of overwhelmed hospitals, as well as severe oxygen and medicine shortages

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:46am, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu, India on Sunday. Photo: AP A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu, India on Sunday. Photo: AP
A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is consoled by another during a cremation in Jammu, India on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE