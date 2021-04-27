Relatives of a Covid-19 victim console each other in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Indian doctors beg for help as crisis claims 117 lives an hour
- In addition to oxygen supplies running out, intensive care units are operating at full capacity and nearly all ventilators are in use
- Experts say the worst is still yet to come for India, which on Monday recorded more than 350,000 new Covid-19 cases, setting a new record for the fifth day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Relatives of a Covid-19 victim console each other in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Xinhua