Relatives of a Covid-19 victim console each other in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Indian doctors beg for help as crisis claims 117 lives an hour

  • In addition to oxygen supplies running out, intensive care units are operating at full capacity and nearly all ventilators are in use
  • Experts say the worst is still yet to come for India, which on Monday recorded more than 350,000 new Covid-19 cases, setting a new record for the fifth day

Associated Press
Updated: 2:30am, 27 Apr, 2021

