World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: situation in India ‘beyond heartbreaking’ says World Health Organization chief
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO has redeployed 2,600 staff members from other programmes in India to help support the effort to fight the disease
- India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as countries around world pledge aid
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
