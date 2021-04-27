A patient wearing an oxygen mask is wheeled inside a Covid-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad. Photo: Reuters A patient wearing an oxygen mask is wheeled inside a Covid-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad. Photo: Reuters
India’s rich flee on private jets as coronavirus crisis intensifies

  • India is reporting the world’s highest Covid-19 infection numbers since the pandemic began, with the surge crippling the country’s health care sector
  • Bollywood stars, tycoons, IPL cricketers and those who can afford to fly are leaving to places like Britain and Dubai, amid concerns of travel restrictions being imposed

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:11am, 27 Apr, 2021

