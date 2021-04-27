Indian health care workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) care to Covid-19 patients in an isolation ward installed temporarily in a banquet hall in New Delhi. Photo: DPA Indian health care workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) care to Covid-19 patients in an isolation ward installed temporarily in a banquet hall in New Delhi. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: India reports over 323,000 new cases as foreign help arrives

  • India is nearing 200,000 deaths as it battles a surge in Covid-19 infections, as 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators arrived from Britain
  • Elsewhere, Australia and Malaysia have halted arrivals from India, and a hotel worker in Vietnam tested positive after contact with 11 quarantined Indian tourists

Updated: 4:42pm, 27 Apr, 2021

