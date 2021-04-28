A relative of a patient who died of Covid-19 mourns outside a government hospital in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US vows to help India tackle pandemic, is considering IP waiver for vaccines
- Biden says the United States is sending ‘mechanical parts’ to help the country produce vaccines domestically, and is in discussions about when it can share jabs
- The US and others have blocked WTO talks on a proposal led by India and South Africa to waive IP rights and let developing countries produce Covid-19 shots
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A relative of a patient who died of Covid-19 mourns outside a government hospital in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AP