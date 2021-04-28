A doctor tends to a patient with a breathing problem in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters A doctor tends to a patient with a breathing problem in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: In India, overworked medical students are at the front lines of the crisis

  • There are 541 medical colleges in India with 36,000 postgraduate medical students – who are the bulwark of India’s Covid-19 response
  • For the past year, they’ve endured massive workloads, late pay, rampant exposure to Covid-19 and academic neglect

Associated Press
Updated: 8:15pm, 28 Apr, 2021

A doctor tends to a patient with a breathing problem in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters
