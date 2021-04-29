Healthcare workers transport the body of a person who died of Covid-19 at a cremation ground in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Indians flee for US, charter US$38,000 private jets to UAE to escape crisis
- The US has not yet banned travel from India, though fears that it will do so soon are fuelling a surge in demand for plane tickets
- The UAE’s travel ban includes an exemption for ‘businessmen’s planes’, sending prices for charter flights soaring to 35 times the cost of a regular ticket
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Healthcare workers transport the body of a person who died of Covid-19 at a cremation ground in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters