A health worker wearing protective gear collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for Covid-19 in Siliguri, India on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US to restrict travel from India from Tuesday amid devastating surge in cases
- Decision was based on CDC advice in light of extraordinarily high caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the country, White House spokeswoman says
- India has reported more than 18.7 million Covid-19 infections in total, and a death toll of over 200,000
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker wearing protective gear collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for Covid-19 in Siliguri, India on Friday. Photo: AFP