India reports over 400,000 coronavirus infections in a single day

  • The country has a caseload of 19.1 million infections and over 211,000 deaths, but officials suspect the real number is much higher
  • This came as India opened vaccinations to all adults and a fire at a Gujarat hospital killed 16 Covid-19 patients and two nurses

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:15pm, 1 May, 2021

A Covid-19 patient receives oxygen inside a car in New Delhi on Saturday as India’s caseload reached record levels. Photo: AP
