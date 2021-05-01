A Covid-19 patient receives oxygen inside a car in New Delhi on Saturday as India’s caseload reached record levels. Photo: AP
India reports over 400,000 coronavirus infections in a single day
- The country has a caseload of 19.1 million infections and over 211,000 deaths, but officials suspect the real number is much higher
- This came as India opened vaccinations to all adults and a fire at a Gujarat hospital killed 16 Covid-19 patients and two nurses
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Covid-19 patient receives oxygen inside a car in New Delhi on Saturday as India’s caseload reached record levels. Photo: AP