Indians remained the largest single group of visitors to the Maldives this year. File photo: Getty Images Indians remained the largest single group of visitors to the Maldives this year. File photo: Getty Images
Indians remained the largest single group of visitors to the Maldives this year. File photo: Getty Images
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: Maldives welcomes rich Indians, Bollywood stars even as others ban flights amid brutal second wave

  • While a string of countries banned visitors from India, the Maldives government made only slight changes to its rules for tourists from its neighbour
  • Bollywood stars escaping the global virus epicentre in recent weeks include Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:37pm, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indians remained the largest single group of visitors to the Maldives this year. File photo: Getty Images Indians remained the largest single group of visitors to the Maldives this year. File photo: Getty Images
Indians remained the largest single group of visitors to the Maldives this year. File photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE