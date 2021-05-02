A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of oxygen at a tent installed along the roadside in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of oxygen at a tent installed along the roadside in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP
A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of oxygen at a tent installed along the roadside in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: from Google’s Sundar Pichai to steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, Indian diaspora races to help homeland in crisis

  • Indians overseas are collecting funds, lobbying governments in countries where they live and making pledges to shuttle essential supplies and equipment
  • But the scale of the task is leaving many feeling helpless as the healthcare infrastructure in the world’s second-most populous country teeters on the brink of collapse

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:59pm, 2 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of oxygen at a tent installed along the roadside in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of oxygen at a tent installed along the roadside in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP
A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of oxygen at a tent installed along the roadside in Ghaziabad, India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE