Ground staff unload the Covid-19 medical supplies from France at an airport in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: more medical aid arrives in India as deaths skyrocket
- Daily deaths from Covid-19 rose to a new record of 3,689 on Sunday, as medical supplies were flown into the country from France and Germany
- The New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi turned to Twitter to request oxygen cylinders amid a deadly crisis in the Indian capital
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
