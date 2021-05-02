Ground staff unload the Covid-19 medical supplies from France at an airport in New Delhi. Photo: AFP Ground staff unload the Covid-19 medical supplies from France at an airport in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Ground staff unload the Covid-19 medical supplies from France at an airport in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: more medical aid arrives in India as deaths skyrocket

  • Daily deaths from Covid-19 rose to a new record of 3,689 on Sunday, as medical supplies were flown into the country from France and Germany
  • The New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi turned to Twitter to request oxygen cylinders amid a deadly crisis in the Indian capital

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:19pm, 2 May, 2021

