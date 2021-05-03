A volunteer walks between burning pyres of dead bodies at a crematorium near Bangalore. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
Why India’s official coronavirus numbers understate the true scale of its crisis
- Based on modelling from a previous surge in India, the true infection numbers could be 10 times higher than the official reports indicate
- And in rural India, people often die at home without medical attention, meaning these deaths are vastly under-reported
