A volunteer walks between burning pyres of dead bodies at a crematorium near Bangalore. Photo: Reuters A volunteer walks between burning pyres of dead bodies at a crematorium near Bangalore. Photo: Reuters
A volunteer walks between burning pyres of dead bodies at a crematorium near Bangalore. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Explainer |
Why India’s official coronavirus numbers understate the true scale of its crisis

  • Based on modelling from a previous surge in India, the true infection numbers could be 10 times higher than the official reports indicate
  • And in rural India, people often die at home without medical attention, meaning these deaths are vastly under-reported

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:48pm, 3 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A volunteer walks between burning pyres of dead bodies at a crematorium near Bangalore. Photo: Reuters A volunteer walks between burning pyres of dead bodies at a crematorium near Bangalore. Photo: Reuters
A volunteer walks between burning pyres of dead bodies at a crematorium near Bangalore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE